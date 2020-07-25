KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 15.8 million, 639,981 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 8.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 831.

— Guyana yesterday announced that another person has died from the virus in the country. This brings the total number of deaths since the outbreak to 20.

— The United States yesterday recorded 73,795 new coronavirus cases, Johns Hopkins University reported. This is the second day the country has reported over 70,000 cases in a day as US health authorities pushed for schools to reopen.

— The US said yesterday that it will not take in any new foreign students seeking online-only study, after rescinding a hotly contested order to expel those already in the country and preparing for that because of the pandemic.

— In Brazil, Sao Paulo announced yesterday it is indefinitely postponing its 2021 carnival because of the pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 145,546 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 85,238 deaths; Britain 45,677; Mexico 42,645; and Italy 35,097.

Read the full stories here:

10 test positive for COVID-19

Guyana records another death from COVID-19

US marks second day with 70,000-plus new virus cases

US health agency urges schools to reopen to students

US now says no new foreign students for all-online classes

Sao Paulo postpones carnival over coronavirus

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world