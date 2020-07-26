COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 16 million, 645,715 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over nine million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded six new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of infections to 837.
— The United States yesterday recorded 68, 212 new coronavirus cases, Johns Hopkins University reported.
— Britain today advised citizens not to travel to Spain and removed the country from the list of safe places to travel following a surge of COVID-19 cases.
— North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after one person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying he believes “the vicious virus” may have entered the country.
— In Brazil, the annual New Year's Eve celebrations, which traditionally see millions of people gathered on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, was cancelled yesterday as the country continues to grapples with surging coronavirus infections, city authorities said.
— The United States has so far recorded 146,463 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 86,449 deaths; Britain 45,738; Mexico 43,374; and Italy 35,102.
