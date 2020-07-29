COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 16.7 million, while 660,787 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 9.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica reported two new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 855. The country also recorded 10 more recoveries from the virus, pushing the total recoveries to 724.
— Haiti recorded one more death on Monday, with the COVID-19 cases in the country jumping to 7,340 after 25 new cases.
— Florida's coronavirus death toll surpassed 6,000 yesterday as the disease claimed another 186 lives. The state is now second only to California in total number of COVID-19 cases, with 441,997, an increase of 9,230 from the day before.
— The United States yesterday recorded 1,592 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in 2.5 months and more than 60,000 new virus cases.
— The United States has so far recorded 149,260 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 88,539 deaths, Britain 45,878, Mexico 44,876, and Italy 35,123.
Read the full stories here:
Two new COVID-19 cases, 10 more recoveries
Haiti records one more death from COVID-19
Florida virus deaths surpass 6,000 with single day record
With 1,592 new deaths, US daily virus toll at highest in 2.5 months
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy