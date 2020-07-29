KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 16.7 million, while 660,787 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 9.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported two new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 855. The country also recorded 10 more recoveries from the virus, pushing the total recoveries to 724.

— Haiti recorded one more death on Monday, with the COVID-19 cases in the country jumping to 7,340 after 25 new cases.

— Florida's coronavirus death toll surpassed 6,000 yesterday as the disease claimed another 186 lives. The state is now second only to California in total number of COVID-19 cases, with 441,997, an increase of 9,230 from the day before.

— The United States yesterday recorded 1,592 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in 2.5 months and more than 60,000 new virus cases.

— The United States has so far recorded 149,260 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 88,539 deaths, Britain 45,878, Mexico 44,876, and Italy 35,123.

Read the full stories here:

Two new COVID-19 cases, 10 more recoveries

Haiti records one more death from COVID-19

Florida virus deaths surpass 6,000 with single day record

With 1,592 new deaths, US daily virus toll at highest in 2.5 months

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.