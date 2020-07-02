KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 10.7 million, while 516,369 people across 196 countries and territories have died, and over 5.4 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 707 as the Government continued to relax protocols and restrictions.

— Guyana yesterday delayed the reopening of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to international commercial flights until August 1, following a consultation with its health ministry.

— A United Nations report yesterday warned that the coronavirus crisis could cost global tourism and related sectors from US$1.2 to US$3.3 trillion in lost revenue.

— The US yesterday recorded more than 52,000 new COVID-19 cases, which was a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.

— Public health experts yesterday criticised the US for securing a large supply of remdesivir, the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 128,062 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 60,632 deaths, Britain 43,906, Italy 34,788, and France 29,861.

