KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 17 million, while 667,361 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 9.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported one new COVID-19 case yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 856.

— Grenada yesterday announced a new case of the COVID-19, six weeks after the island recorded its 23rd case of the disease.

— The United States yesterday marked a grim milestone when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000, far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

— US President Donald Trump today suggested delaying the 2020 election expressing safety concerns over the coronavirus and what he said would be "fraudulent" voting.

— The United States has so far recorded 150,716 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 90,134 deaths, Britain 45,961, Mexico 45,361, and Italy 35,129.

