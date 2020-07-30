COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 17 million, while 667,361 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 9.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica reported one new COVID-19 case yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 856.
— Grenada yesterday announced a new case of the COVID-19, six weeks after the island recorded its 23rd case of the disease.
— The United States yesterday marked a grim milestone when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000, far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.
— US President Donald Trump today suggested delaying the 2020 election expressing safety concerns over the coronavirus and what he said would be "fraudulent" voting.
— The United States has so far recorded 150,716 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 90,134 deaths, Britain 45,961, Mexico 45,361, and Italy 35,129.
Read the full stories here:
Grenada records new COVID case after six week period
Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US
Trump suggests delay in presidential election over coronavirus fears
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy