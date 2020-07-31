KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 17.3 million, while 673,909 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 9.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported eight new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 864.

— St Lucia yesterday recorded its 25th case of the COVID-19 case with an 86-year-old male patient who has a history of diabetes, hypertension and underwent surgery for prostate cancer two weeks ago.

— The United States yesterday counted 1,379 new deaths from the coronavirus in a day according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. It was the third day in a row with more than 1,200 deaths.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today he was postponing some planned measures to ease the lockdown as coronavirus cases are on the rise for the first time since May.

— The World Health Organization warned yesterday that spikes in COVID-19 transmission in a number of countries were being driven by young people "letting down their guard".

— Japan today signed a deal to secure 120 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by German pharmaceutical group BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer.

— The United States has so far recorded 152,070 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 91,263 deaths, Mexico 46,000, Britain 45,999, and India 35,747.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.