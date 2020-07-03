KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 10.8 million, while 521,384 people across 196 countries and territories have died, and over 5.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded eight new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 715.

— Haiti recorded three more COVID-related deaths, pushing the total to 110, health authorities confirmed. The country also recorded 61 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 6101 since the first case was detected on March 19.

— Guyana health authorities today confirmed that a 34-year-old man had become the latest victim of the virus, as the Government continued to appeal to citizens to maintain and follow the necessary measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

— The US yesterday recorded 53, 069 new COVID-19 cases, which was a new one-day record as infections surge around the country. The country also recorded 649 virus fatalities.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson risked angering thousands of club cricketers yet again today by saying cricket was still not safe to play because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms. The England and Wales Cricket Board insisted, however, that the game could restart, considering lockdown restrictions on pubs and restaurants are set to be lifted this weekend.

— The United States has so far recorded 128,740 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 61,884 deaths, Britain 43,995, Italy 34,818, and France 29,875.

