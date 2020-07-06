KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 11.4 million, while 534,306 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 5.9 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded four new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 732. Meanwhile, 15 more patients recovered from the virus.

— Guyana recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 on the weekend, bringing the total number of people who have tested positive to 272.

— Haitian health authorities have confirmed that since the reopening of the Toussaint Louverture International Airport, the country has recorded a 73 per cent increase in the number of imported cases of the COVID-19, with an additional 42 cases in the first four days.

— The United States recorded 39,379 new coronavirus cases yesterday, a Johns Hopkins University tally showed, as infections continued to trend up around the country. Meanwhile, the country also recorded a further 234 fatalities.

— India's densely populated cities ordered new restrictions as the confirmed number of coronavirus cases climbed to 697,400, a rise of 24,000 in 24 hours as the country surpassed Russia with the third-highest number of infections.

— Mexico's death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 30,366 this weekend, propelling it past France to become the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities in the global pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 129,947 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 64,867 deaths, Britain 44,220, Italy 34,861, and Mexico, having now surpassed France, with 30,639.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.