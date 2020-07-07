KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 11.8 million, while 538,326 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 737.

— Jamaica's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie says enough time has not passed to determine whether persons who have had COVID-19 will develop immunity to the disease.

— More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air.

— Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said yesterday that he had been tested for COVID-19 after showing symptoms including a fever.

— The United States has so far recorded 130,306 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 65,487 deaths, Britain 44,236, Italy 34,869 and Mexico 31,119.

