KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 7.6 million while 426,029 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.3 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 614.

— Another six people died from the virus in Haiti as 145 new cases were reported yesterday when the country neared the 4,000 mark for individuals infected with the COVID-19.

— The United States recorded 839 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported yesterday by the Johns Hopkins University.

— Brazil surpassed Britain yesterday and now has the second-highest death toll worldwide behind the US, after its health ministry recorded 909 deaths.

— The United States has so far recorded 114,669 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 41,828, England 41,481 deaths, Italy 34,223, and France 29,374.

