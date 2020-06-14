KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 7.7 million while 430,289 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.5 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded one new COVID-19 case yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 615.

— Bermuda recorded its first COVID-19 case since June 1, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 142.

— The United States recorded 734 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported yesterday by the Johns Hopkins University.

— In China, Beijing carried out mass testing for the coronavirus on Sunday after 57 new infections were reported in the city that prompted travel warnings across the country amid fears of a resurgence of the disease.

— The United States has so far recorded 115,436 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 42,720 deaths, England 41,662, Italy 34,301, and France 29,398.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.