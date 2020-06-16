KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed eight million while 436,813 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.6 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded four new imported COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 621.

— The United States recorded 385 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported yesterday by the Johns Hopkins University. This is the second day the country has recorded fewer than 400 coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours.

— China re-imposed some travel restrictions in the capital to contain a new outbreak, highlighting calls for vigilance as the US, Europe and Latin America continue to reopen.

— Spain on Tuesday warned that British visitors may face quarantine despite the reopening of Europe's frontiers if London upholds a similar measure beyond June 21 when Spain will lift its quarantine measures on June 21 for all residents of the European Union and the passport-free Schengen zone.

— The United States has so far recorded 116,127 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 43,959, England 41,736 deaths, Italy 34,371, and France 29,436.

Read more here:

Four more imported COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.