KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 8.1 million while 443,821 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.7 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, leaving the number of confirmed cases at 621. However, 19 more patients recovered pushing the total recovery numbers to 449.

— Haiti recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 4,441 since the first case was recorded on March 19.

— The United States recorded 740 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported yesterday by Johns Hopkins University. This, the US said, is more deaths recorded than in World War I.

— Brazil yesterday recorded its highest daily jump in new virus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 34,918 new cases. The country also reported 1,282 new deaths.

— In China, Beijing's airports cancelled two-thirds of all flights, and schools in the Chinese capital were closed again as authorities rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak and warned infections may rise.

— The United States has so far recorded 116,963 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 45,241, England 41,969 deaths, Italy 34,405, and France 29,547.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.