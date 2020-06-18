KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 8.3 million while 448,994 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.8 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded five new cases of COVID-19 yesterday pushing the number of confirmed cases at 626. Meanwhile, two more patients recovered pushing the total recovery numbers to 451.

— The United States recorded 840 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported yesterday by the Johns Hopkins University.

— The chief scientist at the World Health Organization today expressed hopes there will be about two billion doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of next year that would be reserved for “priority populations”.

— China imposed travel restrictions on nearly half a million people near its capital on Thursday to contain a fresh coronavirus outbreak as deaths surged in other parts of the world.

— The United States has so far recorded 117,717 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 46,510, England 42,153 deaths, Italy 34,448, and France 29,575.

