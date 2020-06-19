COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 8.5 million while 454,101 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.9 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, pushing the number of confirmed cases to 638. Meanwhile, seven more patients recovered from the virus.
— The United States recorded 687 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported yesterday by the Johns Hopkins University.
— Britain lowered its coronavirus threat level one notch today, becoming the latest country to claim it's getting a national outbreak under control. The level of COVID-19 risk in the country was lowered from the second-highest level, 4 - meaning transmission is high or rising exponentially - to level 3, where an epidemic is in general circulation.
— In Russia, a former Russian regional governor who wanted to sue President Vladimir Putin over his dismissal died from double pneumonia after contracting the coronavirus.
— The United States has so far recorded 118,435 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 47,748, England 42,288 deaths, Italy 34,514, and France 29,603.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
