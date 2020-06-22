COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 8.9 million while 468,518 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 4.2 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 659. Meanwhile, the country recorded 54 more patient recoveries.
— In The Bahamas, the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation said that it is now preparing for the second phase of the Tourism Readiness and Recovery Plan, which will begin on Wednesday, July 1 and allow for the resumption of international travel to the country.
— Brazil said it registered more than 50,000 deaths from the outbreak as well as about one million infections, as Latin America remains the epicentre of the pandemic.
— In France, cinemas reopened today for the first time since the lockdown began in March.
— The United States yesterday recorded 305 more COVID-19 related deaths, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.
— The World Health Organization yesterday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.
— The United States has so far recorded 119,977 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 50, 617 deaths, England 42,632, Italy 34,634, and France 29,633.
