COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 9.8 million, while 494,337 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 4.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 13 more recoveries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 686 and the number of recoveries to 539.
— Haiti yesterday closed in on the 100 mark for the number of people killed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) after the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country recorded four new deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours.
— Britain said yesterday it will lift its two-week coronavirus quarantine rule for visitors arriving from some "low risk" countries, after pressure from airlines and the tourism sector. The Government said it will publish a list next week of the countries from where people will be allowed to enter Britain without needing to self-isolate for 14 days, as currently required.
— The World Health Organization said yesterday that a global initiative to speed up the development and production of COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will require more than US$30 billion over the next year.
— Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars yesterday after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, almost double the previous record set just two days ago.
— The United States has so far recorded 125,039 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 55,961 deaths, Britain 43,414, Italy 34,708, and France 29,778.
Read the full stories here:
Two more COVID-19 cases, 13 more recoveries
Haiti nears 100 deaths from COVID
UK to ease virus quarantine rules for 'low risk' countries
Over US$30b needed to develop COVID-19 tests, treatments, vaccines — WHO
Florida bans alcohol at bars as virus cases soar
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy