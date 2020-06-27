KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 9.8 million, while 494,337 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 4.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 13 more recoveries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 686 and the number of recoveries to 539.

— Haiti yesterday closed in on the 100 mark for the number of people killed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) after the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country recorded four new deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours.

— Britain said yesterday it will lift its two-week coronavirus quarantine rule for visitors arriving from some "low risk" countries, after pressure from airlines and the tourism sector. The Government said it will publish a list next week of the countries from where people will be allowed to enter Britain without needing to self-isolate for 14 days, as currently required.

— The World Health Organization said yesterday that a global initiative to speed up the development and production of COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will require more than US$30 billion over the next year.

— Florida banned alcohol consumption at its bars yesterday after its daily confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000, almost double the previous record set just two days ago.

— The United States has so far recorded 125,039 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 55,961 deaths, Britain 43,414, Italy 34,708, and France 29,778.

