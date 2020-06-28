COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 10 million, while 498,779 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 4.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded four new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 13 more recoveries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 690 and the number of recoveries to 552.
— Haiti yesterday recorded 179 new cases and two new deaths. This pushed their total number of confirmed cases to 5722 as the International Organization for Migration (IOM) warned that there were many more people in the country infected with the virus.
— Barbados government announced the July 1 lifting of curfews and the reopening of the island’s borders to accommodate regional and international flights on July 15 when an Air Canada flight is scheduled to arrive on the island.
— The United States yesterday surpassed 2.5 million coronavirus cases, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed. The country also recorded 43,121 new infections in 24 hours, and an additional 502 deaths.
— China imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people in a province surrounding the capital to contain a fresh cluster, as authorities warn the COVID-19 outbreak is still "severe and complicated".
— The EU yesterday disclosed that it cannot agree on a list of "safe countries" from where travellers could visit Europe in July and said some member states required more time to decide. This follows Friday’s agreement to propose a list of 14 countries to their national governments, with the United States, where the coronavirus is still spreading, to remain excluded.
— The United States has so far recorded 125,539 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 55,961 deaths, Britain 43,414, Italy 34,708, and France 29,778.
