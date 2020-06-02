KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 6.2 million while 375,555 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.6 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 11 more recoveries. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 588.

— In Dominica, authorities placed two cruise ship workers in quarantine after they tested positive for the COVID-19.

— The United States recorded 743 new COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

— Russia passed the 5,000 mark on Tuesday after 182 new fatalities as authorities eased lockdown measures and prepared to announce steps to kickstart the economy.

— The United States has so far recorded 105,147 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 39,045 deaths, Italy 33,475, Brazil 29,937 and France with 28,833.

