COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 6.2 million while 375,555 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.6 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 11 more recoveries. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 588.
— In Dominica, authorities placed two cruise ship workers in quarantine after they tested positive for the COVID-19.
— The United States recorded 743 new COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
— Russia passed the 5,000 mark on Tuesday after 182 new fatalities as authorities eased lockdown measures and prepared to announce steps to kickstart the economy.
— The United States has so far recorded 105,147 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 39,045 deaths, Italy 33,475, Brazil 29,937 and France with 28,833.
Read the full stories here:
Two more crew members test positive for COVID-19
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy