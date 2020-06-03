KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 6.3 million, while 380,428 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.7 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 34 more recoveries. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 590.

— Guyana extended its state of emergency put in place as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 to June 17, even as the country said it had not recorded any new case of the virus.

— The United States recorded 1,081 new COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

— The United States has so far recorded 106,181 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 39,369 deaths, Italy 33,530, Brazil 31,199 and France 28,940.

COVID-19 cases now at 590

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

