KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 6.5 million, while 385,869 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.8 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded its 10th COVID-19 death yesterday. Meanwhile, one more person tested positive for the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 591. Five more patients also recovered from the COVID-19.

— Haiti recorded three more COVID-19 related deaths and 281 new cases yesterday.

— The United States recorded 919 new COVID-19 related deaths yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

— Mexico on Wednesday recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time. The daily death toll of 1,092 was more than double the 470 fatalities reported the day before.

— Brazil reported a record 1,349 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 107,175 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 39,728 deaths, Italy 33,601, Brazil 32,548, and France 29,021.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.