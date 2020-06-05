KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 6.6 million, while 390,868 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.8 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica yesterday recovered seven more recoveries and no new cases of the COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases remains at 591.

— Haiti this week received COVID-19 related supplies from the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security after a request for “urgent assistance” as the number of prisoners with the virus reached 26 at three prison facilities.

— In the United States, it was reported that the unemployment rate fell to 13.3 per cent in May from 14.7 per cent, and 2.5 million jobs were added, a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralysed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic.

— In the United Kingdom, British Airways' parent company is now mulling legal action over the UK government's planned 14-day quarantine on international air passengers. The company said the protocol, which comes into force on Monday and aims to prevent a second wave of coronavirus, was "irrational" and "disproportionate" at a time when most flights remain grounded.

— Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surged past 34,000 yesterday to become the third-highest in the world, surpassing Italy's.

— The United States has so far recorded 108,211 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 39,904 deaths, Brazil 34,021, Italy 33,689, and France 29,065.

Read more here:

No new COVID-19 cases, seven more people recover

Health supplies for Haiti as prison records cases of COVID-19

US adds 2.5 million jobs as unemployment rate falls to 13.3%

British Airways mulls legal action over UK's 14-day quarantine

Brazil virus toll surges to third-highest in world

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.