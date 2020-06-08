KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 7 million while 403,449 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.6 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 598.

— Haiti recorded 262 new virus cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 3,334.

— The United States recorded 700 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported yesterday by Johns Hopkins University.

— Britain introduced a two-week quarantine for most people arriving from abroad, causing loud protests from the ailing aviation sector. The measure, which applies to both residents and visitors, with some exceptions, aims to prevent a second wave of contagion from abroad.

— Latin American countries are now experiencing a surge in fatalities from the COVID-19. The virus death toll rose sharply in Mexico, Peru and Ecuador, while in Chile, total deaths have now reached 2,290.

— The United States has so far recorded 110,514 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 40,542 deaths, Brazil 36,455, Italy 33,899, and France 29,155.

