COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 7 million while 403,449 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.6 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 598.
— Haiti recorded 262 new virus cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 3,334.
— The United States recorded 700 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported yesterday by Johns Hopkins University.
— Britain introduced a two-week quarantine for most people arriving from abroad, causing loud protests from the ailing aviation sector. The measure, which applies to both residents and visitors, with some exceptions, aims to prevent a second wave of contagion from abroad.
— Latin American countries are now experiencing a surge in fatalities from the COVID-19. The virus death toll rose sharply in Mexico, Peru and Ecuador, while in Chile, total deaths have now reached 2,290.
— The United States has so far recorded 110,514 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 40,542 deaths, Brazil 36,455, Italy 33,899, and France 29,155.
Read the full stories here:
2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery
Haiti records more than 3,000 COVID cases in one month
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy