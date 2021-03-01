KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 114 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 69.6 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 336 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional fatalities yesterday, pushing the total number of cases to 23,599 and the death toll to 425.

— Willingness to get a COVID-19 vaccine is on the rise compared to last year, a survey of six industrialised countries published today showed.

— In Britain, officials today called for a person infected with a powerful strain from Brazil to come forward after one of six people who tested positive for the variant failed to provide their contact details.

— Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo today became the first recipient of a coronavirus vaccine under the global Covax scheme, as US health workers prepared to distribute nearly four million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

— The United States has so far recorded 513,092 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 254,942 deaths, Mexico 185,715, India 157,157, and the United Kingdom 122,849.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.