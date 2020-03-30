KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide topped 720,000 while more than 34,000 people around the world have died. More than 2.6 billion people —one third of humanity — are now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— In Jamaica, the first health worker to test positive for COVID-19 was reported among four new cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 36.

— The United States of America recorded over 140,000 cases, mostly New York related, and more than 2,500 deaths. President Donald Trump warned the nation that their COVID-19 death toll could exceed 100,000 people.

— Spain reported more than 800 new deaths, raising its overall toll to over 7,300. The country has also surpassed China in coronavirus infections tally.

— Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country has managed to slow down the spread of coronavirus but should be prepared for contagions to quickly grow. Russia so far has reported 1,836 cases and nine deaths.

— In the United Kingdom, Prince Charles ended his period of isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. The prince's Clarence House office said he was in good health after completing the seven-day quarantine recommended by UK health authorities for people with COVID-19 symptoms. Latest figures show that 1,228 people in the UK who tested positive for the virus have died.

— The Tokyo Olympics organisers announced the dates for the rescheduled games. The Olympics will now start on July 23, with the closing ceremony on August 8. The Paralympics were rescheduled to August 24-September 5.The organisers last week postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

