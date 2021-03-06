KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 116 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 70 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 527 new cases of the virus and three new COVID-related deaths, pushing the total number of cases to 25,303 and the death toll to 446.

— The global vaccine-sharing facility (COVAX) will distribute 14.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to 31 more countries next week, the World Health Organization said yesterday as it warned people not to waste, through complacency, the hope that vaccines bring.

— In the United States, democrats pushed ahead with President Joe Biden's massive COVID-19 relief package after reaching a compromise on unemployment benefits and setting the US$1.9 trillion stimulus bill on a path towards a final vote.

— The World Health Organization's chief said yesterday that the international investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic's origins in China will publish its report in the week of March 15.

— The United States Food and Drug Administration yesterday advised that the antiparasitic drug Ivermectin should not used to treat or prevent COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 522,879 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 262,770 deaths, Mexico 189,578, India 157,656, and the United Kingdom 124,261.

