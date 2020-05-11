KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 4.1 million while 282,447 people across 195 countries and territories have died. Over 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica now has 502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after it reported four more positive cases on Sunday. One of the new cases is an imported case from the batch of returning residents.

— The United States recorded 776 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported late Sunday by the Johns Hopkins University.

— In the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain's coronavirus lockdown will stay in place until at least June 1, as he unveiled cautious plans to lift restrictions imposed seven weeks ago.

— In France, people can now leave their homes without filling in a permit as they emerge from a lockdown imposed nearly eight weeks ago. However, bars, restaurants, theatres and cinemas remained closed.

— Spain also eased its lockdown for people living outside urban hotspots such as Madrid and Barcelona, allowing them to meet friends and family in bars and restaurants that have outdoor spaces.

— In China, after more than a month without reporting any new cases, Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak first emerged, reported five new infections.

— The United States has so far recorded 79,528 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 31,855 deaths, Italy 30,560, Spain 26,744, and France 26,380.

