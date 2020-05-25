KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 5.3 million while 344,964 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over two million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica now has 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after it reported two more positive cases yesterday. The number of people who have recovered from the virus reached 211.

— The United States recorded a further 638 deaths from COVID-19 yesterday according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, Washington suspended entry into the US of non-Americans who have been in Brazil in the previous 14 days.

—Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro rallied with his supporters yesterday, ditching his face mask and breaking social distancing measures as Brazil emerged as the country with the second-highest number of cases in the world.

— In Spain, lockdown measures were eased in the country’s two biggest cities, Madrid and Barcelona. People can now meet in groups of up to 10 people in their homes or on the terraces of bars and restaurants. Beaches also reopened in parts of the country after months-long closures.

— Japan lifted a nationwide state of emergency on Monday, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said "very stringent criteria" have been met.

— The United States has so far recorded 97,722 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 36,793 deaths, Italy 32,785, Spain 28,752, France 28,367 and Brazil with 22,666.

Read the full stories here:

Recoveries up by 11 with two new COVID-19 cases

US coronavirus death toll rises by 638: Johns Hopkins

Japan set to lift coronavirus emergency as cases slow

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.