KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 5.9 million while 364,362 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.4 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded seven new COVID-19 cases yesterday and five more recoveries. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 575.

— The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths on Friday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

— US President Donald Trump announced yesterday that the US is breaking ties with the World Health Organization, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.

— Brazil recorded 1,124 new COVID-19 deaths yesterday, surpassing the toll of hard-hit Spain and making it the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities.

— The National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver told team owners he is targeting a July 31 return to play but said formats for completing the league's season remains unclear.

— The United States has so far recorded 102,836 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 38,161 deaths, Italy 33,229, France 28,714, Brazil with 27,878 and Spain 27,119.

Read the full stories here:

Seven more test positive for COVID-19

US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours —Johns Hopkins University

Trump says US 'terminating' relationship with WHO

Brazil COVID-19 death toll hits 27,878, surpassing hard-hit Spain

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.