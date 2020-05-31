COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed six million while 369,086 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.5 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases yesterday and one more recovery. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 581.
— Trinidad and Tobago health authorities yesterday confirmed that the island recorded a new case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in almost a month as the country moved towards further re-opening of its economy that has been locked down since March.
— The United States recorded 960 coronavirus deaths yesterday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
— The English Premier League was given government approval on Saturday to press ahead with its June 17 restart. However, players will have to stay apart during goal celebrations and disputes to maintain social distancing.
— The United States has so far recorded 103,781 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 38,376 deaths, Italy 33,340, Brazil 28,834 and France with 28,771.
