KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 53.4 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 34.3 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 57 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and two more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 9,780 and the death toll to 229. Two more deaths were reported under investigation, another death was classified as coincidental and 60 patients are said to have recovered within the same period.

— Trinidad and Tobago recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours but no new deaths, according to the Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin.

— In Suriname, authorities said five people had tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours.

— In Barbados, a total of seven people on board the cruise liner, SeaDream 1, have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been transferred to the isolation facility at Harrison Point, St Lucy.

— Puerto Rico's governor announced yesterday that she will activate the National Guard to help enforce a curfew aimed at curbing a rise in COVID-19 cases and other measures, including once again closing beaches to everyone except those doing exercise.

— The United States has so far recorded 244,364 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 164,737 deaths, India 129,188, Mexico 97,624, and the United Kingdom 51,304.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

