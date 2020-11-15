KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 54 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 34.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 104 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and two more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 9,884 and the death toll to 231. The health ministry also reported that 20 patients have recovered within the same period.

— In Europe, a swathe of new restrictions to curtail a second wave of coronavirus infections were announced or came into force from Austria to Greece, Italy to Portugal, as the global death toll climbed above 1.3 million.

— In Romania, 10 COVID-19 patients were yesterday killed when fire broke out in an intensive care unit located on the northeast side of the country.

— A UN food agency yesterday warned world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars due to economy shutdowns because of COVID-19, “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021”.

— The United States has so far recorded 245,614 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 165,658 deaths, India 129,635, Mexico 98,259, and the United Kingdom 51,766.

