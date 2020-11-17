KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 55 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 35.2 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gatherings, but have since reimposed measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 30 new cases of the COVID-19 and reported two deaths under investigation in the last 24 hours. The country's total number of cases since the outbreak now stands at 9,959.

— Belize today reported 22 new cases of the COVID-19 and four new deaths as a result of the virus.

— Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 6,096.

— US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration yesterday over Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying "more people may die" of coronavirus without immediate coordination on fighting the surging pandemic.

— It was revealed today that complications and new policies brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have stopped thousands of international students from attending universities in the US this fall, risking millions of dollars in tuition for the universities and some of the world's brightest minds for US employers.

— International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach today issued a gentle plea to all competitors to get vaccinated before the Tokyo Olympics — if a vaccine is available.

— France said today that it was preparing to kick off a nationwide COVID vaccination campaign in January when it hopes virus shots will be approved and available.

— The United States has so far recorded 247,229 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 166,014 deaths, India 130,519, Mexico 98,861, and the United Kingdom 52,147.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.