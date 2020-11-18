KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 55.6 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 35.6 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gatherings, but have since had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 60 new cases of the COVID-19 and two new deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours. The country's total number of cases since the outbreak now stands at 10,019. The Ministry of Health also reported 31 patient recoveries.

— Belize today reported 37 new cases of the COVID-19 and two new deaths as a result of the virus.

— Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 6,135. The country also recorded one death due to COVID.

— In Guyana, the Ministry of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 139 new recoveries.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday tested negative for the coronavirus, but officials said he will complete 14 days of self-isolation because of contact with an infected person.

— The United Nations yesterday said it was releasing US$100 million in aid for seven countries that include Ethiopia to help them avoid famine as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 248,707 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 166,699 deaths, India 130,993, Mexico 99,026, and the United Kingdom 52,745.

