KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 56.2 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 36 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gatherings, but have since had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 69 new cases of the COVID-19 and two new deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total number of cases since the outbreak to 10,088 and death toll to 235.

— Grenada yesterday reported that two individuals who are quarantined on a yacht in the Grenadine island of Carriacou are among the three latest COVID cases, pushing the country's total cases to 36.

— In the United States, coronavirus deaths passed a quarter of a million people yesterday as New York announced it would close schools to battle a rise in infections.

— The World Health Organization's emergencies director warned yesterday that vaccines would not arrive in time to defeat the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it should not be seen as a "unicorn" magic solution.

— It was revealed today that the COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, produced fewer side effects in people aged 56 and over than in younger people — a significant finding given that COVID-19 disproportionately causes severe illness among seniors.

— The United States has so far recorded 250,548 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 167,455 deaths, India 131,578, Mexico 99,528, and the United Kingdom 53,274.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica records 69 new COVID cases, two deaths

Visitors on yacht test positive for COVID in Grenada, while more measures for entry into Bermuda

US virus death toll passes 250,000, New York closes schools

Virus wave must be fought without vaccines — WHO

Oxford COVID vaccine safe for older adults — results

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.