KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 46 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 30.6 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 9,131 and deaths to 209.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced a new four-week coronavirus lockdown across England, a dramatic shift in strategy following warnings hospitals would become overwhelmed within weeks under his current system of localised restrictions.

— In Italy, fresh rallies against new restrictions led to clashes between demonstrators and police in Rome, a day after an unauthorised nighttime demonstration in Florence turned violent, with protesters hurling Molotov cocktails, bottles and rocks, overturning trash bins and breaking security cameras.

— The United States has so far recorded 230,556 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 159,884 deaths; India 122,111; Mexico 91,753; and Britain 46,555.

Read the full stories here:

37 new COVID cases, two deaths

Johnson announces month-long virus lockdown for England

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.