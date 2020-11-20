KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 56.8 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 36.2 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gatherings, but have since had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 63 new cases of the COVID-19 and 25 patient recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's total number of cases since the outbreak to 10,151 and total recoveries to 5,432.

— Belize today reported 60 new cases of the COVID-19 and two new deaths as a result of the virus.

— In Guyana, the Ministry of Health recorded 62 new COVID-19 from 470 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since March to 4,976.

— Pfizer and its partner BioNTech confirmed they will apply today for emergency use authorisation for their coronavirus vaccine, becoming the first to do so in the US as the pandemic rages around the world.

— The World Health Organization said today that the anti-viral drug remdesivir should not be used to treat COVID-19 patients no matter how severe their illness as it has "no important effect" on survival chances.

— Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 deaths yesterday, becoming only the fourth country, behind the United States, Brazil and India, to do so.

— In China, nearly a million people have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese company Sinopharm, the firm said, although it has not yet provided any clear clinical evidence of efficacy.

— The United States has so far recorded 252,555 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 168,061 deaths, India 131,578, Mexico 100,104, and the United Kingdom 53,775.

Read the full stories here:

63 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries

Belize, Guyana record COVID deaths, other countries reporting positive cases

Pfizer/BioNTech to seek emergency use approval for virus vaccine Friday

WHO advises against remdesivir for coronavirus treatment

Mexico becomes 4th country to hit 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Almost a million people inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccine — firm

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.