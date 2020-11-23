KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 58.6 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 37.2 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 59 new cases of the illness and one additional death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,343 and the death toll to 239.

— Trinidad and Tobago reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 today, with 108 of the cases being recorded from within the country's prison system.

— Belize recorded 73 new cases of the coronavirus and four more virus related deaths in the last 24 hours.

— St Lucia reported 16 new cases of the virus yesterday, pushing the total cases in the country to 220.

— British drugs group AstraZeneca and Oxford University say their jointly-developed vaccine has shown "an average efficacy of 70 per cent" in trials, and up to 90 per cent if a small dose is given first.

— The United States has so far recorded 256,798 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 169,183 deaths, India 133,738, Mexico 101,676, and the United Kingdom 55,024.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica records 59 COVID cases, one death

Belize, T&T and Guyana record more deaths from COVID

Astra/Oxford seek coronavirus vaccine approval after 'effective' trials

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.