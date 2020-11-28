KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 61.5 million, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 39.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 69 new cases of the illness and one additional death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,669 and the death toll to 251.

— Belize has recorded 10 deaths from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, registering the most deaths in any single day in the country since the virus was first detected in the region in March.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, 16 more people tested positive for the coronavirus while the country recorded two additional deaths.

— Barbados reported today that four more people tested positive for the COVID-19 in the country, pushing the tally of confirmed cases to date to 270.

— In the United States, Los Angeles, the country's second-largest city, announced a temporary ban on gatherings of people from different households, with religious services and protests exempt. The order will take effect Monday and last at least three weeks.

— The United States has so far recorded 264,866 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 171,971 deaths, India 136,200, Mexico 104,873, and the United Kingdom 57,551.

