COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 61.5 million, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 39.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded 69 new cases of the illness and one additional death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,669 and the death toll to 251.
— Belize has recorded 10 deaths from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, registering the most deaths in any single day in the country since the virus was first detected in the region in March.
— In Trinidad and Tobago, 16 more people tested positive for the coronavirus while the country recorded two additional deaths.
— Barbados reported today that four more people tested positive for the COVID-19 in the country, pushing the tally of confirmed cases to date to 270.
— In the United States, Los Angeles, the country's second-largest city, announced a temporary ban on gatherings of people from different households, with religious services and protests exempt. The order will take effect Monday and last at least three weeks.
— The United States has so far recorded 264,866 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 171,971 deaths, India 136,200, Mexico 104,873, and the United Kingdom 57,551.
Read the full stories here:
69 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Belize records significant number of deaths from COVID
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy