KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 62.1 million, with over 1.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 39.5 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded five more COVID-19 deaths and 40 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, bring the country's death toll to 256 and the total number of cases to 10,709.

— The World Health Organization issued new guidelines on physical activity and sedentary behaviour, urging people of all ages and abilities, to be physically active during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that every type of movement counts.

— A new report today revealed that the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Olympics could cost US$1.9 billion more than the original budget of US$13 billion, a 15-per cent increase.

— The United States has so far recorded 266,074 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 172,561 deaths, India 136,696, Mexico 105,459, and the United Kingdom 58,030.

