KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 46.9 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 31.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 39 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and four new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 9,296 and the death toll to 214. The Ministry of Health said the country also recorded 29 new patient recoveries.

— Barbados today added Antigua and Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Martinique, Norway, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates to the list of countries it deemed high risk for the COVID-19.

— Trinidad and Tobago yesterday recorded another COVID-19 related death and 24 new cases of the virus.

— Guyana's Ministry of Health recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases after 420 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since March to 4,208.

— In Belize, 90 new cases of the virus were recorded in the country, bringing its total active cases to 1,311.

— St Lucia recorded six new cases of the COVID-19 yesterday, pushing the country's total confirmed cases since the outbreak to 84.

— In the United States, with 937,317 virus cases, Texas surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests in the US.

— The United States has so far recorded 231,566, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 160,253 deaths, India 123,097, Mexico 92,100 and the United Kingdom 46,853.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica records 39 new COVID cases, four deaths

Barbados announces new measures as C'bean countries record lower cases of COVID

Trinidad records COVID death, cases continue to increase across the region

St Lucia records new cases of COVID-19

Texas records highest number of total COVID-19 cases in US

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.