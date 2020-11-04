KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 47.5 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 31.4 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 30 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and one new death, bringing the total number of cases to 9,326 and the death toll to 215. The Ministry of Health said the country also recorded 38 new patient recoveries.

— Guyana today reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and seven new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since March to 4,245.

— In Belize, 166 people tested positive for the coronavirus as the country recorded two more virus related deaths.

— Trinidad and Tobago, which earlier this week, had reported no deaths or new COVID-19 cases, is now reporting that over the past 24 hours there has been one death and 50 new cases of the virus.

— England yesterday announced that half-million people in Liverpool will be regularly tested for COVID-19 in its first citywide trial of widespread, rapid testing that the government hopes will be a new weapon in combating the pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 232,634 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 160,496 deaths, India 123,611, Mexico 92,593, and the United Kingdom 47,250.

