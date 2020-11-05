KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 48.1 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 31.7 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 47 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and two new deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 9,373 and the death toll to 217. Three more deaths were reported as under investigation while the Ministry of Health said the country also recorded 41 new patient recoveries.

— The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States yesterday said it launched a new project that aims to mainstream sustainability criteria in the public procurement process and increase capacity development, with a focus on the construction sector, unlocking the potential for a green coronavirus recovery.

— In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted yesterday that a new coronavirus lockdown for England which begins today would end "automatically" in four weeks, as he tried to placate party critics over the spiralling economic fallout.

— Europe today became the epicentre of the epidemic with more infections than any other region -- 11.6 million since it first emerged in China late last year.

— The European Union says a second wave of the pandemic has stalled a nascent recovery in Europe, warning that the economy will not return to pre-virus normality before 2023.

— The United States has so far recorded 233,734 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 161,106 deaths, India 124,315, Mexico 93,228, and the United Kingdom 47,742.

