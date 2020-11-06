KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 48.7 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 31.9 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 53 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and one more death, bringing the total number of cases to 9,426 and the death toll to 218. One more death was reported as under investigation while the Ministry of Health said the country also recorded 56 new patient recoveries.

— A new survey revealed today that countries in the Americas, including those in the Caribbean, are falling short in implementing mental health services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

— The United States yesterday reported 123,085 new coronavirus cases, smashing a daily record set only the day before.

— Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday called for a united effort to tackle spiking coronavirus infection rates, as 56 million people in England went into a second lockdown.

— Italy yesterday recorded a new daily high of 34,505 confirmed coronavirus cases as swathes of Italy returned to lockdown today

— The World Health Organization in Europe on yesterday said they were seeing an "explosion" of virus cases as the region’s 11.6 infections put it above Latin America and the Caribbean's 11.4 million cases.

— The United States has so far recorded 234,944 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 161,736 deaths, India 124,985, Mexico 93,772, and the United Kingdom 48,120.

