KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 50.3 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 32.7 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gatherings, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 36 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and 18 more recoveries, bringing the total number of cases to 9,542 and the total recoveries to 4,952.

— Trinidad and Tobago recorded 11 more COVID-19 cases yesterday, according to the latest Ministry of Health update.

— In the United States, President-elect Joe Biden today named the scientists who will lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, signalling his plans to prioritise COVID-19 from the outset.

— The World Health Organization's chief today called on everyone to keep fighting COVID-19, warning that while we may be sick of battling the pandemic, the virus is "not tired of us".

— A vaccine jointly developed by US company Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech was revealed today to be 90 per cent effective in preventing infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials.

— The United States has so far recorded 237,584 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 162,397 deaths, India 126,611, Mexico 95,027, and the United Kingdom 49,044.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.