KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 37.5 million, with over one million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 25.9 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded seven new COVID-related deaths and 95 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,813 and the death toll to 146. The Ministry of Health also reported three more deaths under investigation and 75 more patient recoveries.

— Australia's National Science Agency revealed yesterday that the coronavirus can survive on items such as banknotes and mobile phones for up to 28 days, "significantly longer" than reported in previous studies.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to present a new three-tiered alert system for coronavirus cases in England today, with northwestern Liverpool expected to be the only city placed in the top category.

— UK pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca said today it will advance trials of a COVID-19 treatment to a crucial third stage, after the United States invested US$486 million (411 million euros) in its development.

— All nine million people in a major Chinese port city will be tested for COVID-19 following an outbreak, health officials said today.

— The United States has so far recorded 214,776 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 150,488 deaths, India 109,150, Mexico 83,781 and Britain 42,825.

