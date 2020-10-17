KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 39.3 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 27.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-related deaths and 63 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,195 and the death toll to 168. Another death was reported as being under investigation.

— Trinidad & Tobago recorded two new COVID-related deaths and 45 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

— The Bahamas yesterday recorded 132 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the chain of islands to 5,517.

— In the United States, coronavirus cases topped eight million yesterday as the world saw the highest-ever number reported in a single day.

— Italy reported 10,010 new cases of the COVID-19 yesterday, its highest ever daily toll, as the country braces for the latest wave of infections sweeping Europe.

— In England, about 28 million people, which is more than half the population, are now living under tough restrictions imposed amid a surge in virus cases.

— In France, a nightly curfew comes into force today for at least a month in Paris and other major cities across the country. About 20 million people, which is about a third of the French population, will have to stay indoors from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am or risk a fine of 135 euros.

— The United States has so far recorded 218,602 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 153,214 deaths, India 112,998, Mexico 85,704 and Britain 43,429.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

