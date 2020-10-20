KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 40.4 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 27.7 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,374 and the death toll to 174.

— Canada, in the midst of a second wave of the COVID-19, yesterday topped 200,000 cases and inched closer to 10,000 deaths, according to official data compiled by Canadian broadcasters CBC and CTV.

— In the United Kingdom, researchers are preparing to begin a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the new coronavirus to study the disease in hopes of speeding up development of a vaccine.

— Scientists called for urgent action to improve public trust in immunisation as research revealed today suggested that sizeable minorities in some nations may be reluctant to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 220,134 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 154,176 deaths, India 115,197, Mexico 86,338 and Britain 43,726.

