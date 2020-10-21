KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 40.8 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 28 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 71 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,445. The country also recorded 14 new patient recoveries.

— Guyana yesterday recorded three new COVID-related deaths and 31 new virus cases.

— Trinidad & Tobago reported that another patient succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday, pushing the country's death toll to 97.

— Belize recorded one new death yesterday, pushing its toll to 45. The country also recorded another 20 cases of the virus.

— A trio of new studies published in JAMA Internal Medicine yesterday examining the efficacy of an arthritis drug, Tocilizumab, against COVID-19 showed inconsistent results. Tocilizumab has been used by doctors since the start of the pandemic with the hope of tamping down an abnormal immune response known as a "cytokine storm" that causes severe organ damage in some hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

— The United States has so far recorded 221,083 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 154,837 deaths; India 115,914; Mexico 86,993 and Britain 43,967.

