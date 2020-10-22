KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 41.3 million, with over 1.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 28.2 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 155 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 8,600 and deaths to 179. The country also recorded one more death under investigation and the health ministry said 79 more patients were now considered recovered from the virus.

— In the Bahamas, where the number of positive cases is 5,923, the authorities reported yesterday that the country recorded 150 new cases.

— Trinidad & Tobago reported that another patient succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday, while 35 more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

— Belize recorded 53 new cases of the COVID-19 yesterday, pushing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 2,886.

— The Pan American Health Organization yesterday said it will only support the distribution of a vaccine that has proven to be safe and effective in clinical trials, reviewed by national regulatory authorities and recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

— The University of Oxford says the late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil will continue following reports of a participant's death as an independent review found no reason to be concerned about the safety of the Brazilian trial.

— Spain yesterday became the first European Union nation to surpass a million coronavirus infections, as the government mulled fresh restrictions on public life to curb the spread of the disease.

—The World Health Organization yesterday said Europe again reported a new high in the weekly number of coronavirus cases during the pandemic last week, recording more than 927,000 cases.

— The United States has so far recorded 222,220 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 155,403 deaths; India 116,616; Mexico 87,415 and Britain 44,158.

